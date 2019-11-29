Residents flood Springfield streets for annual Parade of the Balloons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual parade of the big balloons made its way down Main Street in Springfield Friday morning.

Many people spend their Black Friday shopping for holiday gifts, but hundreds of western Massachusetts residents skipped the lines and bundled up to watch this Black Friday Tradition roll and float through downtown Springfield.

Every year on the day after Thanksgiving, people from across western Massachusetts line Main Street in Springfield to watch the parade of the big balloons.

Michael Raphael of Springfield told 22News, “I think it’s wonderful, it’s got everybody excited to watch it, I see lots of chairs around and everything and they came early to make sure they get a good seat to watch the parade.”

This year, because of a helium shortage, most of the balloons were cold air inflatables, easing spectators some spectators’ concerns about the windy conditions.

“I’ve heard things about there’s a helium shortage so they might not be filled up all the way, so we should be good,” Fran Twining of Springfield.

The Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News, that an equipment malfunction kept the iconic “Cat in The Hat” balloon from being inflated with helium. But the parade mascot’s absence didn’t seem to concern the crowds, who enjoy the spectacle, including some first-timers.

Neysha Riveria of Springfield told 22News, “I just heard that it’s like big and everybody comes out and likes to celebrate and stuff.”

The parade also featured marching bands, dance groups and typical holiday characters like the Grinch. Santa Clause closed the parade, officially marking the start of the holiday season.