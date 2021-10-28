Residents frustrated over ongoing construction on Ohio Ave in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One neighborhood in West Springfield is frustrated after ongoing construction has made it difficult to get into their driveways.

The curb on Ohio Ave continues along residents’ driveways creating a massive bump. 22News reached out to the city of West Springfield. They say it will only look that for the next week.

The street is undergoing a $1.5 million renovation to replace the water line and reconstruct the sewer and gas lines. The city says a top coat still needs to applied to the road and the curbs will be blended and flattened out. The style of curb called “berm” will prevent flooding by directing rainwater into storm drains.