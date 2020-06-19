Residents gather at Picknelly Field in Springfield to celebrate Juneteenth

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents are celebrating Juneteenth and continuing to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

A group of people gathered at the Picknelly field to bring awareness to the holiday and continue to promote Black Lives Matter.

Juneteenth celebrates the day the remaining enslaved African Americans in the U.S. were told that they were free. The holiday is celebrated in most cities across the country.

Activists are currently pushing for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

Protesters stayed until 6 p.m.