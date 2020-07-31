Residents gather for Eid al-Adha celebration in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people gathered for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha Friday in West Springfield.

The Islamic Center of Western Massachusetts worked closely with West Springfield officials and the Eastern States Exposition to put on the event while following COVID-19 precautions.

Gathering for religious holidays looks a little different in the days of the coronavirus pandemic. The Islamic center of western Massachusetts hosted their Eid Al-Adha celebration today at The Big E Fairgrounds.

More than 1,500 people showed up for the event which celebrates the end of the Hajj, the journey to Mecca that Muslims try to do once in a lifetime as well as religious dedication.

ISWM President, Mohammed Ali Dastigir told 22News, “A celebration of festivities and joy where we recognize the power of god and we recognize the sacrifices that the prophets before us have made.”

Cars filled with families came through The Big E fairgrounds early in the morning as volunteers organized the cars of attendees in rows.

Eid Al-Adha is the last of the Islamic holidays celebrated throughout the world in the Islamic calendar and is considered the holier of the two Eids.