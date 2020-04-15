Residents have a three month extension to file taxes

(WWLP) – Today would normally be the deadline to file your state and federal taxes, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents now have until July to file if you haven’t done so already.

April 15 is usually the deadline to file taxes but the IRS has deferred filing to July 15.

The delay is designed to give a financial break to taxpayers who may be having a hard time making ends meet, as hours are cut and workplaces are closed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Even if you owe money, you can wait until July 15 to pay it without penalty or interest, regardless of whether you file as an individual or a business.

CPA and Attorney Paul Mancinone told 22News if you haven’t filed yet it’s important to take your time and most importantly relax.

“It’s three months so comparison to the normal April 15 deadline today would be January 15 no ones usually even thinking about taxes at that point. For my own practice majority of the returns are done and there’s more to do but there is no need to rush.

Mancinone told 22News how this year’s stimulus check distribution from the federal government will impact next year’s tax return.

“This is simply an advanced payment on a credit you’ll be getting on a return next year and since you’re already getting the money now you’ll want to tell your accountant so he can properly mark it on your tax return or else you’ll get a letter from the IRS.”

Mancinone said whether you have already filed or not will not affect the timing of your stimulus check.