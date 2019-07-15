Residents head to public pools on hot summer days

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With another hot day on the horizon, swimmers lined up on Monday morning at the Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Pool in Chicopee.

Families began showing up about an hour before the pool’s scheduled 11:15 a.m. opening.

The residents attending Monday don’t have backyard pools, so the pool on Meadow Street is their nearest spot to cool down.

Mother of two, Danielle Reeves, said, “to find out about the pool two weeks ago was the greatest thing. To know that it’s free as long as you come at a certain time. And even if you don’t come at a free time, it’s not that expensive just to come to the pool and relax.”

The state-operated swimming pool will remain open until August 22.