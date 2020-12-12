Residents help fill police cruisers for Toys for Tots drive in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police made the most of the department’s first Toys for Tots drive to help children in need this holiday.

Families throughout the town responded Saturday with gifts that quickly added up within the first few minutes at the collection point in front of the police station.

Sgt. Eric Wisnouskas told 22News, “We’ve already filled our cruiser twice, so we’d like to keep it going. Thanks to everyone in the community who are helping out today.”

And as Longmeadow families brought their toys to fill the needs of less fortunate children, it’s clear that the youngest members of these giving families shared the compassion for the goodwill gestures of their parents.

“It makes me feel very happy, I really like to donate to them for Christmas,” said Harper Allis.

Antony Bustamante added, “Because at this time the whole thing is happening because they’re poor, something to give us.”

The parents of these children doing themselves proud, as well did the Longmeadow police officers responsible for the smiles on the faces of countless children in need come Christmas morning.