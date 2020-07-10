Residents hit local splash pads to beat the heat

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperateness was oppressive in western Massachusetts Thursday and many tried to find ways to beat the heat which included a little fun in the sun.

Local municipalities have closed their public pools because of coronavirus safety guidelines so splash pads have been a huge hit!

The splash pad at Riverfront Park in Springfield was very busy Thursday. Many said they were glad to see a refreshing way to cool down.

“Just having some fun because it’s way too hot outside,” resident Yeneil Antio told 22News.

A few of Springfield’s splash pads are located at Forest Park, Kenefick Park, Magazine Park, and Hubbard Park.

