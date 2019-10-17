Residents in Wilbraham and Springfield deal with significant damage following Wednesday storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Residents in western Massachusetts woke up to downed trees, wires, and damaged cars on Thursday after severe wind and rain Wednesday night.

Peak Wind Gusts reached up to 51 mph at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Last night’s winds were so strong it caused a tree to completely total a car on Bellevue Ave. in Springfield.

22News spoke with a neighbor who saw the tree fall just inches from the home.

“It sounded as if you ripped a plant out with a bunch of roots, kind of sounded like this tearing sound it was too loud and too low to be thunder.

I didn’t hear a crash, I didn’t come out though because it was still so windy I didn’t know what else would come down,” Neighbor Gabriel Valdez said.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the house.

22News spoke with one Springfield resident who said he tries to clean up after storms as soon as possible.

“Well when you live in New England you realize these things happen and it’s just something we deal with and it’s better than snow,” Les Troczynski said.

Wilbraham was hit especially hard. At one point three-quarters of the town was without power.

As of 1:30 p.m. only 15% of the town’s residents were still without power.