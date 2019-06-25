Residents interested in cannabis industry attend job fair in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A job fair for those interested in the state’s cannabis industry was held Monday night in Springfield.

It was a solid turnout at 311 Page Boulevard, LLC Monday evening, the site of a proposed cannabis dispensary in East Springfield. The job fair consisted of presentations, like Cannabis 101, explaining various cannabis products and what they’re used for.

311 Page Boulevard is seeking around 18 staff members, and 22News spoke with one Springfield resident hoping to fill one of those spots.

Christopher Grunden told 22News, “It’s green. no pun intended. But I look forward to the growth and thinking that it’s a natural thing. Seems like a quickly up and growing facility and industry and I want to get in.”

A committee appointed by Mayor Sarno is reviewing their application and nearly 26 others for recreational marijuana dispensaries in Springfield. Just four companies will be given host-community agreements during the first round of proposal reviews.

An announcement is also set to be made on July 9, regarding which applicants will receive licenses.