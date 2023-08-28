HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke announces its “Meet the Mayor” series.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia will visit several locations throughout the city to give residents an opportunity to voice their concerns.

Friday, September 8 at 2 p.m. – Holyoke Senior Center at 291 Pine Street

Friday, September 15 at 3 p.m. – El Mercado, 413 Main Street

Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. – Holyoke Public Library at 250 Chestnut Street

“We always want to hear from the citizens of Holyoke,” Garcia said, “and face-to-face is the best way. We want to know what their concerns are, and we’d like to give them updates from City Hall about what we’re working on and what they can expect from their city government.”

The “Meet the Mayor” sessions will each be an hour with a brief opening statement from Mayor Garcia.