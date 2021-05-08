Residents line up for pop-up vaccination clinic at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 vaccine came to the Holyoke Mall Saturday as more residents started the process to achieve immunity.

“We all are getting COVID tired,” said Deborah Schaier, a registered nurse at the Holyoke Board of Health. “We want some sense of normalcy. This is an important step to get vaccinated.”

Residents formed two different lines, one for walk-ins and the other for appointments, which assured you of a fast vaccination. Timing mattered for walk-ins who had to get there early on, to ensure they could get one of the 300 doses available.

“That’s the goal,” Robert Tobin, a Certified Ambulance Documentation Specialist told 22News. “If we can get all 300 doses out that would be awesome. It would be great to get everyone vaccinated and get this rolling.”

Shots of the Moderna vaccine were administered Saturday and some residents got their first dose while others got their second.

The Moderna vaccine made this Holyoke clinic of particular interest for some residents.

“I was under the impression when you go for shots, and then we found out we have one shot here and you go somewhere else for a different shot,” said Ross Bert of Northampton.

Residents were reminded to hydrate and get in electrolytes to help with the possible flu-like side effects.

The Holyoke Mall will hold another clinic four weeks from now on Saturday, June 5, so people can get their second dose of the vaccine.