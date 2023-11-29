SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Identifying barriers to internet access and addressing digital equity brought many together Wednesday night for a listening session in Springfield.

The event, put on by the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, allowed residents to discuss federal funding for reliable broadband service. Events like this have taken place across the commonwealth in an effort to bridge the digital equity gap being seen in numerous communities.

Many are hoping to see a decrease in the cost of accessible connectivity at home and elsewhere, and a reduction in the cost of devices. “Should be able to attend an appointment with their medical provider online, or appy for a job,” said the Assistant Director of the Springfield Library, Jean Canosa Albano.

“In this day and age you really need to have some digital knowledge in order to apply for a job, once they have a job they will be able to thrive in that job and feel comfortable and competent,” added Kathleen Brown, President of East Springfield Neighborhood City Council.

Another meeting will be held inside the Mason Square Library tomorrow night at 5:45 p.m.

By the middle of next month, a preliminary report is expected to go to the Springfield City Council.

