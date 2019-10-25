Residents make human chain in Springfield to remember those lost to HIV/AIDS

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – For the 29th consecutive year, a human chain was formed at the African-American Veteran’s Memorial Park in Springfield’s Mason Square neighborhood.

Each participant in the human chain had lost a loved one or a friend to HIV aids.

As they held hands on the memorial green, these men and women called out the name of the friend or relative claimed during the Aids epidemic years ago.

Terry Rodriguez told 22News she joins the human chain every year in memory of those dear to her.

“I actually lost a few people in my family. I lost a cousin at a very young age. He had HIV and then he passed away. 20 years ago people weren’t as aware as they are now.” -Terry Rodriguez

Although Aids is no longer the death sentence it was twenty-five years ago, many are still stricken for lack of timely testing on their part, preventing modern medicine from eradicating the disease.

“This human chain is about linking people together, showing what people can accomplish when we join hands together.” -Mabel Sharif

These grieving activists marched from the New North Citizens office on Catharine street to the African American Veterans Memorial Park.

There they would attract attention with their human chain, memorializing those who died from a disease that remains a public health hazard to this day.