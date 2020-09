WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The curtain came down Monday on swimming season at Westfield’s Hampton Ponds State Park.

The state park is one of two state-run beaches in western Massachusetts. Hampton Ponds and Chicopee State Park filled a need for many Springfield area families.

Those families were discouraged by health agencies from visiting beaches on the Cape and Rhode Island because of COVID-19.

Beach goers told 22News they’ve enjoyed staying closer to home.