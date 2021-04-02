Residents preparing for Easter dinner with more optimism this year

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year at this time, the pandemic forced western Massachusetts to approach Easter Sunday with uncertainty. Food sales suffered as a result.

However, this year’s wave of optimism has been reflected and stepped up shopping for the holiday.

Shoppers at Bernat’s Polish Deli in Chicopee are far more upbeat as they approach Easter Sunday. One thing that hasn’t changed is the popularity of the perennial favorite foods for Easter.

Gregory Bernat told 22News, “Kielbasa is the number one seller, a lot of that is going out.”

Bernat says his deli has stocked up with all those favorites to accommodate families planning the most traditional Easter Sunday dinner with Polish favorites.