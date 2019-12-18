Breaking News
1  of  12
Residents prioritize salting roads and walkways after winter storm

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With this storm, it’s the ice that’s causing issues for drivers and walkers.

There was a steady flow of customers at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield Monday. The snow removal section saw most foot traffic.

Some people were there to purchase a snow shovel because theirs had broken. But many others were seeking out rock salt. Turns out, not all rock salt is the same.

Sales Associate Justin Branco told 22News, “The magnesium chloride and calcium chloride are the other two – those are more of an ice melt, and so those would be safe to use on concrete or asphalt. And rock salt you can only use on asphalt, or if you use it on concrete it might eat away at your concrete.”

Rudy from Chicopee added, “I ran out of salt and that’s the only thing you can do with it right now is salt because it’s almost all ice. You can’t snow blow it. You can’t shovel it. So you gotta do the last thing, salt.”

Another winter weather tip. If you have a snowblower use silicone spray on the shoot, so the snow comes out faster.

