Residents react to arrest made in fire at MLK Church in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been days since the fire at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield. And now, there is an arrest.

Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine is being charged for three counts of attempted arson.

Vulchev is being accused of intentionally attempting to burn down the church three times before the incident that left the church devastated. According to the Department of Fire Services, Vulchev is also being charged with several counts of malicious damage.

22News spoke with some AIC students who live right down the street from the church. They said knowing an arrest has been made is giving them a better peace of mind.

“Go to bed with an easier mind than before and not stressing about it, ‘will my house be next? Or is my church going to be next?,'” said Jojo Gonzalez.

“In the short time of living here, it seems it has been a focal point of this community. It was crazy to wake up that morning and see everything in flames,” Sam Miller added.

The investigation into the fire, which Springfield fire officials considered a potential hate crime, is still ongoing.

Vulchev is scheduled to be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court Monday morning.