Residents react to MGM Springfield contributing $16 million to apartment redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is looking at contributing to the redevelopment of apartments in Court Square as part of an agreement they made before opening the casino.

After more than 30 years being vacant, the former Springfield hotel at 31 Elm Street could be getting a second life.

“I think it’s a very good idea. Using empty space and also bringing people down into Springfield. I think it’s really good,” Springfield resident, David Hodge told 22News.

MGM Springfield plans to contribute $16,000,000 to fund the development of housing units in the vacant property. One of the requirements of MGM Springfield being in Springfield was that they had to develop housing units within a half-mile of the casino.

In June of 2014, MGM Springfield committed to developing at least 54 units of that market rate housing. One Springfield resident says he’s always liked the building and hopes is remains relatively the same.

“I would hope they restore it. Instead of trying to update it in any aspects, besides like the piping. It definitely will get filled, it always will. However next to MGM downtown it’s going to be pretty expensive,” the resident, who asked not to be named, told 22News.

Mayor Sarno announced on Tuesday that the project will include 60 market rate apartments, 14 workforce apartments and around 12,000 square-feet of retail space. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission granted MGM Springfield an extension to meet their housing commitment until the end of March.