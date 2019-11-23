Residents react to recent Springfield murders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While police and officials grapple with how to deal with a recent violent spike, Springfield residents remain hopeful.

Eighteen homicides in a year isn’t an outrageous number for Springfield, but five in one month has locals reflecting on their community.

Their response is measured. The violence is nothing new, but Springfield resident, Ed King says hope is not lost.

“It’s not surprising, Springfield isn’t a bad place it just doesn’t have a lot of hope sometimes,” said King. “It’s definitely concerning. I have a little girl, it is concerning to have five shootings in three weeks that’s scary. It’s preventable, it’s dark, but hope is not lost.”

Fellow Springfield resident Jeffrey Roman added that peace and a better way of life would be best for the community.

“It’s crazy, it’s sad. A lot of things like this happening due to drugs and stuff but I think we should have more peace. Its all about working hard and getting money and thinking about other things than killing each other,” said Roman. “Hopefully, people see there is a better way of life than harming each other and doing thigs we aren’t supposed to, you know.”

The public response goes to show the resilience here in Springfield with people hoping to use this as an opportunity to come together.