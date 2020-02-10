Breaking News
Residents evacuated after Holyoke apartment roof partially collapses
Residents relocate after an apartment roof collapsed in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Holyoke had to be evacuated from their home after an apartment building partially collapsed Sunday night.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac told 22News, first responders were called to 145 Essex Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a large pile of bricks on the ground near the apartment. The city’s building inspector was notified and no one was hurt said Captain Cavagnac.

It hasn’t been determined when residents are expected to be allowed back inside their homes. Holyoke Police Sergeant Jim Bartolomei said streets are closed for the time being.

Residents have been relocated by the landlord.

