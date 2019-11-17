Residents remember victims of violence at Springfield Walk for Nonviolence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of men and women marched through the streets of Springfield’s North End late Sunday afternoon.

This was the fourth annual Walk for Nonviolence, honoring the memory of those who died a violent death, police officers as well as neighborhood residents.

During the prayer service outside Blessed Sacrament Church on Waverly street, Michelle Thomas displayed the picture of her son, a Springfield homicide victim.

“I am doing this on behalf of my son, who was murdered in the city of Springfield on September 27th, 2018 and this is all for him”. said Thomas.

Fourteen Victims of violence were honored during the prayer service in the church parking lot. They included three murdered Springfield police officers, Kevin Ambrose, Michael Schiavinna and Alain Beauregard.