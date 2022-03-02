LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw it’s own version of Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ move through the region Wednesday afternoon.

It’s a regional branch of ‘The People’s Convoy,’ a roving group of American trucks protesting COVID-19 restrictions like mask and vaccine mandates. 22News found a group of convoy supporters cheering on the trucks at an overpass in Longmeadow, who said they felt the demonstration was about “freedom.”

“I think they just want to give the message that this is America, we have to stick to the principles that its founded on, which is the constitution, and just to remember that it’s about our freedom. And I think that’s why they’re doing this,” said Linda Collins from Ludlow.

According the convoy’s website, the group is demanding an end to the national emergency that stemmed from COVID-19, and has lasted nearly two years. The website also says the movement has pulled in more than $1.5 million in donations of a $5 million goal.