Residents spend last day of July 4th weekend grilling in Chicopee State Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The long Fourth of July weekend was meant for picnics in the park but because of the overcast conditions, many park picnic tables went unused Monday.

Risking a possible downpour was all part of the fun of Monday’s picnic at Chicopee State Park for Luis and Maya Rodriguez and their family. They brought along a pop up tent just in case. They love having hot dogs in the park during the fourth of July weekend.

“Mostly the kids, we want to keep them busy, they have energy, out of school and a hot day,” said Maya.

As the day wore on, the picnic grove proved a strong attraction for more families with the Chicopee State Park lake as a backdrop.

“This is the Fourth of July weekend. Something you always do. always with the kids,” said Desiree.

As it turned out, more than a few western Massachusetts families accepted the challenge from the overcast sky and enjoyed Monday in a most traditional fashion.