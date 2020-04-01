Residents, staff at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow test positive for COVID-19

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents and staff members at a Jewish nursing home in Longmeadow have tested positive for COVID-19.

JGS Lifecare spokeswoman Susan Halpern told 22News they have few isolated cases in which residents and staff members tested positive for the virus, adding that, aggressive steps have been taken to quarantine anyone who had close contact with the infected.

Halpern did not disclose the number of residents or staff with the virus but said the nursing home is actively monitoring all residents and staff for any signs or symptoms.

JGS Lifecare is committed to doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to our residents and staff. We strictly maintain and follow effective infection control procedures as mandated by state and federal regulations and have made many additional changes including instituting a no-visitor policy to reduce the risk of infection. Susan Halpern, JGS Lifecare spokeswoman

Families of all the residents at JGS Lifecare have been directly informed of the situation at the nursing home.

Since 1912, JGS Lifecare has been serving as a health care system for elders, as well as multiple generations and families of all faiths with support and service.