Residents, staff test positive for coronavirus at Agawam nursing home

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Heritage Hall West is the latest nursing home in western Massachusetts to announce COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-eight residents and six employees have tested positive, and one person has died from the illness. Heritage Hall West spokesperson Lori Mayor told 22News that they have taken all recommended precautions to stop the spread of the virus, which include isolating residents and certain employees, as well as having staff wear PPE’s like masks and gowns.

They also now have a no visitor policy and are frequently cleaning surfaces. Mayor Bill Sapelli told 22News the nursing home has been in close contact with them and the state’s DPH since they started to have cases.

“Just think about it yourself, try to track your steps of who you came in contact with in the last three days,” Sapelli said. “This virus is unlike a lot of other viruses we’ve seen. We are very concerned and they are taking all the precautions they can to get the support from the state level as well.”

The DPH recently launched a new testing program at nursing homes to allow for in-facility testing of residents with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The National Guard is administering those tests at Heritage Hall West.

Mayor Sapelli said they’ve notified all residents and families of the COVID-19 cases and new procedures.