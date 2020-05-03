Residents step out to enjoy warmer weather at local parks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to spend more time at home than ever before.

Sunday’s weather gave people even more reason to get outside. Many took advantage of the 70 degree temperatures by working up a sweat at local parks.

“That’s exactly what I’m doing here today,” said Stephen Karas of West Springfield. “Trying to lose some weight, get some exercise and get out of the house.”

“It definitely impacts your mental health. It’s just good to get out,” John Elmasian of West Springfield added.

Sunday’s warm weather brought out many people to Forest Park who’ve been feeling cooped up in their homes to get some fresh air and exercise. Residents told 22News they were expecting crowds and just did their best to maintain social distance.

“We walk a lot and stay six feet apart and stay six feet away from each other at all times,” said Charlene Pixley of Springfield.

But not everyone has been taking social distancing seriously.

Joseph Pluciennik told 22News, “I try to stay away from people but so many other people in the park do not social distance and it’s kind of scary.”

The closure of businesses and schools has made it tough on families, but most are accepting of the situation.

“I know for me, I’m stuck in there with my wife and two kids. They definitely have to get the economy going but until they figure it out, safety has to come first. I’m glad we are not a state doing it right away,” Karas continued.

Families will have to stay cooped up with their loved ones at home until at least May 18.