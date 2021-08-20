Residents stock up on groceries, supplies as Tropical Storm Henri strengthens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are heading to the grocery store to stock up on essentials as they prepare for Tropical Storm Henri.

People across western Massachusetts were seen buying water, flashlights, and even generators ahead of Henri. Local officials are warning the public to be prepared for the loss of power that could last days.

“Toilet paper, water, and paper towels are probably the biggies,” said Jamie Riddle of Springfield.

It’s a good idea to use Saturday as a day for last-minute preparations, don’t wait until Henri hits.