LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, Ludlow became the latest western Massachusetts community to take the public behind-the-scenes of how its first responders protect their residents.

Visitors were given unprecedented access to Ludlow’s Public Safety Complex, home of the fire and police departments during this afternoon’s open house, which families found filled with fun and education. Fire Chief Ryan Pease takes pride in this event.

Chief Ryan Pease of the Ludlow Fire Department told 22News, “We’re very happy to have everyone here to show them what we do here in the fire department, get a public safety message out as well.”

The Ludlow Health Department was also well represented during the Police and Fire open house.

Visitors took home important information on dealing with public health and emergency preparedness.