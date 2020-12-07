Residents waiting to return after partial building collapsed in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A dozen tenants at a Holyoke apartment are still not able to return home after the building partially collapsed Sunday afternoon.

That cause is still being looked into as 12 residents are still without a place to call home Monday. Cleanup continues at 112 West Street after an apartment building partially collapsed Sunday afternoon around 2:00 p.m.

Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac said crews found that the back wall of the two-story brick building was beginning to collapse. They also found bricks on the ground between that building, and the one behind it on 116 West Street. Both buildings were evacuated.

Luckily no one was hurt. Residents of 116 West Street were able to go back inside Sunday.

Those 12 residents of 112 West Street have been put up at a local motel by the building owner until repairs can be made. In the meantime a temporary fence was installed around the building Monday morning.

Again, the cause is still being looked into.