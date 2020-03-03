Watch Live
8PM: 22News Digital Only LIVE Super Tuesday election commentary

Residents who early voted could have voted for someone no longer in the running

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Last week’s early voting translates into wasted votes for two Presidential candidates who dropped out of the race this past weekend.

It wasn’t until Sunday that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar ended their campaigns. Many of their Springfield area supporters had voted early and some have asked if they can vote again for a candidate still in the race.

Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee’s father today asked her that very question.

“He came to me this morning to redo his vote and I told him no. Unfortunately, if you voted early or if you actually voted, it’s considered cast.”

There was obviously no time to remove the names of Buttigieg and Klobuchar from today’s primary election ballot. The ballot even contained the names of former presidential candidates such as former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick who had dropped out earlier…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Presidential Candidates | Twitter