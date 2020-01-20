Residents without home after house fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Residents are without a home after a house fire on Squawfield Road in Westfield Monday morning.

According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Seth Ellis, when firefighters arrived they discovered smoke coming from attic vents.

The fire was put out quickly but the residents are not allowed inside the home.

Ellis said the fire affected the electrical system in the home so the power and gas are temporarily off.

There was no visible damage from the outside of the house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated.