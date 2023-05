SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource crews worked to restore power in Springfield’s Brightwood neighborhood on Wednesday.

The company’s outage map reported close to 1,000 customers without power, centered around the areas of Plainfield Street as well as Wason Avenue.

According to Eversource, those 1,000 customers were without power for one hour at about 11:00 a.m. after an equipment failure in the Birnie Avenue area. Power has been restored.