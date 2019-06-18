Residents worry about drivers speeding through quiet neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a local traffic problem that’s getting worse — people speeding through quiet residential streets on their way to work.

In Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood, Balis Street connects Roosevelt Avenue with State Street, through Isobel Street. The speed limit’s not posted on Balis Street, but drivers should keep it under 25 miles an hour there.

Longtime Balis Street residents told 22News, cars go too fast during the commuter rush, and they worry every time a speeding car comes by.

“I’m afraid,” Linda Tobey said. “That a kid will be hit and killed, that’s what I’m afraid of.”

Springfield Police said they will assign the placing of a speed monitoring device when residents notify them through the city’s 311 Citizens Service phone number.