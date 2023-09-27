WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University launched a new exhibit Wednesday evening, celebrating individuals who have contributed to a more just world.

On the 2nd floor of the campus library is now the new Resilience exhibit. It’s dedicated to celebrating the work and life stories of those who, through the practice of values have built inclusive communities and inspired more equitable institutions.

The University held a “Conversation with Value Practitioners” before the exhibit was officially launched that included Janine Fondon, the exhibit curator. “It’s gonna be fabulous for not only students but also community members to appreciate the diverse history of this institution and our communities,” Fondon said.

Dr. Lucie Louis, Owner of Creative Futures, telling 22News, “The voices exhibit evolves with the communities that we deal with so that we can highlight the people in those communities that people can look to as inspiration.”

The exhibit is now open to the public. University officials are encouraging everyone to come see the stories they hope encourage opportunities for continued action in equity an inclusion efforts.