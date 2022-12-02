WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is following up on Thursday night’s car accident involving a train in West Springfield that sent one person to the hospital. 22News heard from the West Springfield Fire Department, who are urging drivers to be cautious when crossing train tracks.

22News spoke with Lieutenant Tony Spear who said trains can come from either direction at any time. Spear said to always stop, look, and listen when approaching a crossing. He added that drivers should never stop on a railroad track, even if they don’t hear or see a train. And when gates are down or lights are flashing do not try to cross to beat the train.

“Respect the train tracks. Always treat them like they are live, and obviously in the arms are down and the red lights are flashing, stop and wait,” said Spear.

If your car stalls or stops at a railroad crossing, get out and walk away immediately and call 911.