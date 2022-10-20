SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children’s hospitals around the country are filling their hospital beds to max capacity.

The respiratory bugs are striking early, contributing to packed hospitals this fall. Respiratory infections include enterovirus, rhinovirus but manly RSV. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Infants suffer the most from RSV, which can lead to to more serious illnesses like bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Baystate Health recommends visiting a pediatric emergency department if your child experiences any of the following:

Difficulty breathing

Dehydration

A fever that medication doesn’t reduce

Suffers from other underlying medical conditions such as asthma that increases risk for complications

Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford has been overcapacity due to more and more children being admitted for RSV. The hospital is considering help from the National Guard and FEMA, by expanding capacity with outdoor tents.