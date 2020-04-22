Restaurant Depot to open doors to general public

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurant Depot in Chicopee is opening its doors to the general public during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time they have opened to the general public in the companies 40 year history. The Restaurant Depot serves industries such as restaurants, catering, hotels, and non-profits buying wholesale and in bulk.

Warehouses will issue day passes while still practicing social distancing and will limit the customers inside.

The Depot offers restaurant-grade appliances, silverware, paper products, and various canned goods, fresh meats, produce, and beverages at wholesale prices.