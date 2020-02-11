Restaurant group owner interested in West Springfield’s White Hut

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A well-known local restaurant owner with a history of re-opening iconic local eateries says he is interested in West Springfield’s White Hut, which abruptly closed over the weekend.

Andy Yee of the Bean Restaurant Group told 22News that he and other business partners are taking a serious look at the White Hut. He said that they are engaged in talks with the family that owns the business, as well as other vendors involved.

Yee reiterated, however, that there are many factors to consider, and that this is not a done deal.

Yee and Peter Pan Bus Lines CEO Peter Picknelly were among those who took over the iconic Student Prince/The Fort restaurant in downtown Springfield, which was faced with closure several years ago.

22News is continuing to cover this story, and will update you as new information becomes available.