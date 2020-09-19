Restaurant vendors look forward to next year’s Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield and nearby Agawam would normally see heavy traffic this time of year. But COVID-19 changed all that this year because The Big E fair is not reopening.

Thomas Ringer is the kitchen manager of the 141 Main Street Restaurant in Agawam. He told 22News that so far the pandemic and now The Big E closed has been a learning experience.

“We never had no Big E,” said Ringer. “So the traffic is much different, but people still need a place to go eat, so they can come here and we have outdoor seating. But we are pretty happy so far what we’ve seen in September.”

141 Main Street is also a Big E vendor. The restaurant looks forward to the fair to return in 2021, and so are their customers. But, while they wait for 2020 to end, they’ll continue to support local businesses.

“We make it a point as a family to definitely go out to dinner,” said Mike Marino of West Springfield. “Even a couple times a week to support small business, so that’s super important for us.”

Some other business owners near the fairgrounds said they are choosing to see the glass half full, pointing out that less traffic makes it easier for customers to access their parking lots.