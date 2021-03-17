Restaurants, bars welcome customers for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with fewer restrictions

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Bars and restaurants in western Massachusetts count on St. Patrick’s Day to bring in much-needed business.

Popular spots like Murphy’s Pub in Agawam welcomed back patrons for St. Patrick’s Day.

Last year, there were no St. Patrick’s Day festivities for restaurants as the pandemic forced businesses to close their doors. But this time around, with health metrics improving, people were excited to come out for the holiday.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest day of the year for us,” said Tom Murphy, co-owner of Murphy’s Pub. “It’s fantastic, it’s great. People really missed being out and people are looking to get back out, and I think with the nice weather coming and St. Patrick’s Day, it was a perfect time for people to start doing that.”

With the nice weather, plenty of the pub’s patrons took advantage of the outdoor dining space. Indoors, barriers were set up in between parties to ensure social distancing.

While inside the pub looked different than years before for St. Patrick’s Day, some people told 22News they were just happy to safely celebrate with others.

“We need some normalcy,” said Matthew Wiernasz from Feeding Hills. “Just here celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with my friends from work and just figured we can come out to have a bite to eat and people just want to come out to have some fun.”

For the holiday, Murphy’s Pub served a corned beef dinner.

The owner also told 22News they plan to maintain their outdoor dining space as the weather warms up.