Restaurants following COVID-19 regulations while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s no question about it, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be limited this year.

This time last year, bars and restaurants were forced to shutdown because of the coronavirus. This year, many have reopened to safely celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“For their own health and safety and for their patrons, they need to abide by the COVID-19 regulations,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

That advice is being taken seriously at Francie’s Tavern in Holyoke. Last year, the Irish pub was forced to close the day before St. Patrick’s Day, which meant no celebrations. This year, they are ready with protocols in place to make sure anyone coming out to celebrate can do so safely.

Owner Dave Johnson told 22News he is well-prepared, “We are definitely having social distancing, hand sanitizing. We are watching the numbers, we are watching how big the crowds get. We are shutting the doors in case the crowds get too big. We are doing everything and anything we can do to make sure people can come here and have a good time while staying safe.”

To help with the crowds, Johnson and his team put up a tent in the back to offer more seating and space. It’s heated to make it as comfortable as possible, hoping to attract some crowds during one of their busiest time of the year.

The owners say they don’t know what to expect Wednesday night in terms of people but they are ready for any scenario.