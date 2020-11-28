Restaurants hopeful Small Business Saturday will bring more local support

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shop small. That’s what holiday shoppers are encouraged to do on Small Business Saturday.

This year, COVID-19 is making it nearly impossible for small businesses to survive, including local restaurants.

“When I go out, I try to think of any small business. Whether it’s restaurants, and there are thousands of them so check them out,” said Donald Calvanese of the Storrowton Tavern and Carriage House in West Springfield.

She added, “There are many of us. There are a lot of people who live month to month and week to week and those people are who you have to be aware of. Say ‘jeez, when I go out tonight, I’ll go somewhere, where maybe that guy is my neighbor,’ and he will spend money in town, or in the area or he’s going to donate.”

If you’re not ready to dine in, restaurant owners encourage take-out. But if you use a third-party app to order, make sure they’re waiving the delivery fees on restaurants.

Another way you can show your support is by sharing the places you have shopped at or dined at on social media. You can do that by taking a picture and post it with the hashtag #shopsmall.

For the holidays coming up, consider buying gift cards online from your favorite restaurant.

You can also see if you can make a donation to your favorite restaurant, or buy their merchandise.