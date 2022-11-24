HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many people enjoyed a nice home cooked meal for thanksgiving dinner, some people preferred to dine out this Thanksgiving.

While inflation encouraged others to want to save some pennies and dine out for the holiday instead, dining out has become more popular in 2022. People are seeking cost effective alternatives to pinch some pennies, and some just don’t want to cook this year, choosing to pass the responisilbity on to restaurants like the Delaney House.



Mick Corduff, Chef and owner of Delaney House, said it’s a packed restaurant this year. “Rooms are all full! people are sneaking in last minute. We’re squeezing them in but doing the best we can. Everyone is working hard everyone is enjoying everything thankfully.”

The Delaney House anticipated the surge in customers and pre ordered the holiday bird back in July, as well as a variety of dining options for everyone to feel at home this Thanksgiving.

Corduff said his customers are enjoying the holiday feast. “They are grateful to be able to go out grateful that we’re putting food in front of them and they are enjoying everything so it’s just an awesome feeling.”

Loved ones reuniting is a hallmark of thanksgiving weekend. Many gathered at the Delaney House to have a traditional holiday feast without having to worry about cooking and cleaning.

“So I really only do my own prep usually just for my little dishes but I mean it’s nice that I don’t have to do dishes I’m definitely okay with that,” said Chanelle Calabrese who was eating her meal at the restaurant.

“It’s great it’s my favorite time of year. I love coming home and celebrating thanksgiving eating a lot and seeing my family,” said Joe Calabrese.

Whether people celebrated at home or dined out many people were just thankful to reunite for this season of giving.