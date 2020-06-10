Restaurants providing more outdoor seating as state enters phase 2 of reopening plan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Under Phase 2 of Governor Charlie Baker’s plan to reopen the economy, restaurants are now able to open back up to diners with certain restrictions.

Right now, restaurants are only able to open for outdoor dining. The popular and iconic Student Prince Restaurant in downtown Springfield is now back open for Al Fresco dining. For the first time in its 86-year history, diners will be able to eat outdoors.

Fort Street has been closed to accommodate the tables and a tent has also been put up. No more than six people are allowed per table and right now they’re only accepting phone reservations. There is also a time limit.

Managing Partner of Student Prince Restaurant, Andy Yee, explained the process of the time limit on the tables.

“We’re only permitting 90 minute table times because we want to give the opportunity for other people to dine and enjoy because everybody’s excited to come back out, really they are,” said Yee.

The wait staff will be wearing face coverings and gloves and you will be required to wear a mask when you’re not at your table. The outdoor dining will be rain or shine unless there is extreme weather.

Here is more information on outdoor dining at the Student Prince.