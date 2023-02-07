SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Super Bowl is only five days away and people are already prepping for their parties Sunday evening.

This Sunday isn’t technically a national holiday but the tradition of sitting at home with friends and family while eating those delicious foods for game day snacking sure seems like a holiday tradition!

Whether it’s burgers, nachos, or cookies… the Super Bowl attracts football fans and party-ready food fans alike. Over 200 million people are expected to tune into the big game and many of those fans of the game and party goers will be ordering food in, so placing an order an early, days ahead is key experts say.

Brenda Pattige, a bartender at Christopher’s Tavern, told 22News, “We already have a ton of takeout orders for Super Bowl Sunday. We have a lot of wing orders so if you want to get wings, I would definitely preorder it. Pizza, anything for large parties, definitely preorder it because you don’t want us to be out of it and then you’ll be sad.”

Christopher’s Tavern told 22News that if you do wait until Sunday to place a big order, especially a big one, there’s a good chance it’s just too late.

The most popular foods for Super Sunday, according to market research group Yougov, chips and dip come in first place with wings and pizza rounding out the top three.