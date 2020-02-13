Restaurants squeezing in last-minute reservations for Valentine’s Day

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Restaurant reservations will be tough to get for Valentine’s Day dinner, but some restaurants are saying they’ll squeeze you in even if you haven’t reserved a table earlier.

To some restaurant owners, like The Delaney House’s Peter Rosskothen, Valentine’s Day is more than just one day, it’s the whole week.

“In my business, we love Valentine’s week,” says Rosskothen. “They look for a little bit of everything. They want to come in for dinner, some couples use Delaney’s market to take a meal at home and cook at home, some use the hotel to make for a romantic getaway out of it. So there’s a little bit of everything going on.”

Should it appear every table is taken at Delaney house during the Valentine’s Day weekend, Rosskothen promises he’ll find a way to fit you and your Valentine in.