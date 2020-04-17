Restaurants will be part of first wave of businesses to fully reopen when appropriate

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Trump has released his plan to reopen the economy.

The plans call for the reopening to come in stages. At first, restaurants, movie theaters, and large sporting venues may reopen, under certain conditions. President Trump said this reopening will take place in 3 different stages:

Businesses would open with strict social distancing and minimize essential travel. Limit gatherings to no more than 50. All travel could resume. Return to normalcy for most Americans, with focus on identification of any new infections.

22News spoke with Dominic Pompi, the owner of Memos Restaurant in West Springfield, who said he’s had a reopening plan in place since they first switched to take out only.

“If I have to put the plastic shields like they do at supermarkets in between the booths, I’ll do that. Or we’re big enough where we can space the booths out and get 6 feet in between. And with our stools we’re big enough where we can space those out. When the time comes, hope we get a bigger draw than what we expect. It’s just a wait and see,” said Pompi.

The guidelines can be implemented on a state-wide or county-by-county basis at each governor’s discretion.

The guidance does not set specific dates but requires each state to show a downward trend in cases over two weeks before they can enter phase one.