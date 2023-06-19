HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Water Works will begin a roadwork restoration project Monday morning.

Holyoke Water Works will be resurfacing and paving multiple streets throughout the city over the next two weeks. During this time, certain streets will be closed to through traffic, and no parking signs will be enforced with towing.

On Monday, work will be done on Magnolia Avenue and Portland Street, starting at 6:30 a.m. and continuing until 6:00 p.m. There will also be work done on Hampden Street (from Northampton Street to Nonotuck Street) which begins on Tuesday, and Nonotuck Street (from Hampden Street to Beacon Avenue), according to Holyoke Water Works.

The day before they pave a particular street, the contractor will place no parking signs on the street, which will be enforced with towing. During paving, the street will be closed to thru traffic, although local resident traffic will be allowed on the street.