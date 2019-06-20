Retail marijuana review committee to finalize selections for pot shops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield’s retail marijuana review committee will hold the first of two sessions Thursday morning, dedicated to finalizing their selections for pot shop locations in the city.

The city has set a limit of 15 recreational marijuana shops that could potentially open, but in this first round of proposals, only 4 of those 15 licenses will be granted.

There are 27 applicants in total vying for the four spots.

The city’s request for proposals closed one month ago, and since then, Mayor Domenic Sarno’s internal review committee has been ranking the proposals.

A second meeting will be held on Monday.

The next step will be a public announcement by the mayor on July 9th, where he will reveal which companies have been granted licenses.

